The Genius Lettuce Hack For A Mess-Free Sandwich

Sandwiches taste best when replete with your favorite ingredients, but things can get a little messy if you overdo it with the condiments and toppings. In this case, you can engineer a delicious yet structurally sound sandwich using a neat trick. Instead of simply plopping a piece of lettuce on top of other fillings, wrap it around the side. The lettuce will now serve as a delicious safety net for your sandwich, thereby sparing you from staining your clothing or losing a delicious morsel.

In order for your hack to be a rousing success, you'll need a big, firm piece of lettuce. Iceberg is a hearty selection for sandwiches, as leaves are often sizable enough to wrap around all the fillings. The lettuce should form sort of a hinge on the sandwich, with equal portions of the leaf touching the top and bottom bun. If you really want to get crafty, use two lettuce leaves to fortify your sandwich even further. This tip can also be combined with a bun hack that can prevent the bread from becoming needlessly soggy.