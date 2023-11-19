Upgrade Your Basic Breakfast Sandwich With Canned Cinnamon Rolls

Breakfast sandwiches can be a great, simple, on-the-go start to your day or a little more indulgent and heavy. For those who enjoy mixing savory and sweet, there are a number of ways you can add a bit of sugar to your breakfast sandwiches — balancing the saltiness of eggs and meat with the sweetness of things like glazed donuts, chocolate chip bagels, or pancakes.

Another sweet breakfast treat that's easy to substitute for bread is a cinnamon roll, namely, the kind that comes out of a can and is easy to bake in a flash. Baking canned cinnamon rolls to use as breakfast sandwich bread is simple and only takes about 20 minutes.

Make the rolls according to package instructions, slice them open like a sandwich (keeping the swirl intact on top), and layer your favorite breakfast sandwich ingredients. That includes scrambled or fried eggs, bacon or sausage, and a square or two of your favorite cheese. You'll be munching on a sweet and savory delicacy fit for brunch in no time.