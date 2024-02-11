Trust Us, Throw Some Pickles On Your Next Breakfast Sandwich

There's no changing our minds about pickles having a place in breakfast sandwiches. But we're open to debate about which ones work best. For starters, your best bet for getting a subtle kick of briny, refreshing tang is by opting for pickle chips over spears. The smaller size of pickle chips makes them convenient for bite-sized enjoyment. Plus, they're easier to manage within the confines of a sandwich and won't overpower other ingredients.

Dill pickles are a tried and true pickle staple. Made with dill weed or dill seed, this classic pickle type has a savory, zesty, and familiar flavor that can balance rich-tasting breakfast sandwiches that feature creamy ingredients like aioli and cheese. Because they're pickled with sugar or other sweetening agents, bread and butter pickles have a prominent sweetness that's complemented by a smooth, rich finish. Although they have a distinct flavor, bread and butter pickles can smooth out the fire of a spicy breakfast sandwich or bolster the sweetness of one made with maple-infused proteins. Spicy pickles are typically pickled in a brine made with jalapeños and other fiery peppers. Like dill varieties, spicy pickles work well in breakfast sandwiches that need added dimension alongside rich and creamy flavors.

Ultimately, the pickle variety you select for your breakfast sandwich is entirely up to you. Other great options include pickles that have been brined alongside garlic, bay leaves, onions, and various other herbs and spices that speak to your tastes.