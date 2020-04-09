Pan-Seared, Butter-Basted Rosemary Steak

Season steak with salt and pepper on both sides and leave for 15 minutes.

Pat steak dry and season again on both sides.

Preheat oven broiler to high.

Heat a cast-iron pan on medium-high until hot and add olive oil.

Add steak to pan, cooking first side for 2 to 4 minutes or until browned.

Flip steak and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes or until lightly browned on second side.

Add butter, rosemary and garlic to pan. Cook while tilting pan and continuously spooning butter over steak for 1 to 2 minutes. Make sure to coak entire steak.

Transfer pan to oven rack at highest position in the oven.

Broil steak for 1 to 2 minutes until cooked to desired degree of doneness.

Transfer steak to plate, discarding rosemary and garlic. Allow steak to rest for 5 minutes or more.

Pour any remaining juices and butter from pan over steak before serving.