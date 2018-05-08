With warm weather comes the impulse to spend as much time outside as possible, and grilling is certainly one particularly enjoyable way to do that. You can cook all sorts of delicious things on a grill, beer in hand, enjoying the freedom that alfresco cooking inherently provides. From grilled chicken and barbecue classics to burgers and corn on the cob, there’s no end to the number of fabulous things one can grill. One thing reigns supreme however, in the realm of grilled foods, that thing, is, of course, steak — the star of the summer cookout.

For the How to Grill the Perfect Steak gallery, click here.

But steak can sometimes intimidate and confound both the seasoned and amateur griller alike. What cut should you choose? What seasoning? Should it be tempered? In short, how does one ensure perfection when grilling steak? From essential tools and arranging coals to tempering, seasoning, and cooking technique, these helpful tips will ensure you stay in control when grilling and make certain you know how to grill the perfect steak.