Greek Marinated Flank Steak with Tzatziki

April 9, 2020
Photo courtesy of Wholesomelicious
Using ingredients such as olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice and mint, this steak recipe has a Greek flair, served alongside homemade tzatziki sauce.
This recipe is courtesy of Wholesomelicious.
Ingredients
For the steak
- 2 Pounds flank steak
- 1 Cup olive oil
- 1/4 Cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 Cup coconut aminos or soy sauce
- 1 Tablespoon lemon zest
- 1/4 Cup red wine vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 Tablespoons fresh chopped mint
- 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
For the tzatziki
- 3/4 Cups plain Greek yogurt or 1/2 cup coconut cream
- 1/4 Cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 Cup finely chopped cucumber
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh mint
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 Teaspoon salt
Directions
For the steak
Place flank steak in a large container or dish.
Mix the remaining ingredients and pour over steak until completely covered.
Marinade for at least 8 hours, up to 24 hours.
Heat up grill and grill approximately 5 to 8 minutes per side, depending on desired degree of doneness. Continue to baste the meat with additional marinade while cooking to enhance the flavor.
Allow steak to rest.
For the tzatziki
Whisk together all ingredients and salt to taste.
Serve alongside steak.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving932
Total Fat76g100%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated17g85%
Cholesterol161mg54%
Protein53g100%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A14µg2%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C15mg17%
Vitamin D9IU60%
Vitamin E9mg57%
Vitamin K39µg33%
Calcium125mg12%
Fiber1g3.9%
Folate (food)42µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)42µg10%
Iron5mg27%
Magnesium61mg14%
Monounsaturated47gN/A
Niacin (B3)16mg98%
Phosphorus454mg65%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium848mg18%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.7%
Sodium980mg41%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg12.7%
Water222gN/A
Zinc9mg80%