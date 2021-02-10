Step 1: Make the marinade. In a blender, puree the 2 tablespoons ginger with 2 tablespoons soju. Strain the ginger puree through a fine mesh strainer into a medium bowl to get the ginger juice.

Step 2: To the ginger-soju liquid, add the 6 tablespoons Korean soy sauce, 1/4 cup minced scallions, 3 tablespoons sesame oil, 3 tablespoons granulated cane sugar, 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar, 2 tablespoons minced garlic, 2 tablespoons sesame seeds, 2 tablespoons pear juice and 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper. Stir well to make sure all the sugar is dissolved. Keep in the fridge until needed.

Step 3: In a container, combine 2 pounds of meat and/or vegetables with the marinade. Using your hands, massage the meat to work the marinade into the meat. Let sit in the fridge for about 30 minutes, no more than that.

Step 4: Grill the meat over medium heat, about 2-3 minutes on each side, taking care not to burn the meat (alternately cook on a grill pan or under the broiler).

Step 5: Remove from the heat and allow to rest 5 minutes. Garnish with 1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts, 1 tablespoon minced scallions and 1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds. Serve and enjoy! We like these with the usual suspects of Korean barbeque, like rice, lettuce wraps, gochujang and banchan (small side dishes and kimchi).

If you're looking for more Korean flavors, try this bibimbap recipe.