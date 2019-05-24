  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s Spice Rub Recipe

By
This rub is perfect for chicken, steak and ribs!
Watch This Recipe Video
Spice Rub
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s owner, John Stage, revealed what goes into the spice rub that takes the chain’s meats to another level. If you’re using this rub on meat that will be cooked longer than three hours, cut the amount of brown sugar in half.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
10
Servings
113
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
9 Homemade Power Bar Recipes
Grab a Snickers! Amazing Recipes with Everybody’s Favorite Candy Bar
Easy Recipes for Chickpeas

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup kosher salt
  • 1/2 Cup smoked paprika
  • 1/2 Cup granulated garlic
  • 1/4 Cup chili powder
  • 1 Tablespoon cumin
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon cayenne
  • 1 Tablespoon black pepper
  • 1 Cup light brown sugar

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients together in a bowl. Sprinkle generously onto ribs, chicken or steak.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving113
Total Fat1g2%
Sugar15gN/A
Saturated0.3g1.3%
Protein3g6%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A193µg21%
Vitamin B60.3mg26%
Vitamin C0.6mg0.7%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K10µg9%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)8µg2%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium27mg6%
Monounsaturated0.3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus66mg9%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium338mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9%
Sodium106mg4%
Sugars, added14gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.1%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
BBQ
best recipes
spice rub