May 24, 2019 | 3:11pm
Watch This Recipe Video
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s owner, John Stage, revealed what goes into the spice rub that takes the chain’s meats to another level. If you’re using this rub on meat that will be cooked longer than three hours, cut the amount of brown sugar in half.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup kosher salt
- 1/2 Cup smoked paprika
- 1/2 Cup granulated garlic
- 1/4 Cup chili powder
- 1 Tablespoon cumin
- 1 Tablespoon lemon pepper
- 1 Tablespoon cayenne
- 1 Tablespoon black pepper
- 1 Cup light brown sugar
Directions
Mix all of the ingredients together in a bowl. Sprinkle generously onto ribs, chicken or steak.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving113
Total Fat1g2%
Sugar15gN/A
Saturated0.3g1.3%
Protein3g6%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A193µg21%
Vitamin B60.3mg26%
Vitamin C0.6mg0.7%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K10µg9%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)8µg2%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium27mg6%
Monounsaturated0.3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus66mg9%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium338mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9%
Sodium106mg4%
Sugars, added14gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.1%
Tags