For The Perfect Holiday Cheese Board, Emphasize The Fruit Options

When constructing any cheese board or dinner menu, it's always a smart idea to use foods that are in season. For the holidays, focus on fruits that are in season during the late fall and winter. Citrus fruits like mandarin oranges, clementines, and tangerines are fantastic in-season options to zest up your holiday board, both in taste and color. Slice up your citrus to make them easy to access and to show off their vibrant colors. Or, take the exotic fruit route with persimmons or kumquats. Sweet, cool persimmons can also be served sliced like your citrus, but you can simply wash and dry your tangy, tiny kumquats and serve them whole.

Fresh fruits are a delight, but don't count out dried fruits either. Balancing a cheese board is all about different tastes and textures, so dried figs and apricots are great choices to bring a gummy, chewier feeling to your fruit-forward board. Serve the dried figs sliced in a bowl and make this holiday favorite fruit the centerpiece, scattering the citrus and dried apricots in bunches around it.

Looking for a way to utilize a cheese board favorite fruit that isn't in season during the wintertime? Try making wine-marinated grapes for a tantalizing splash. Wine marinating elevates your typical grapes-on-the-vine traipsed across the cheese board with a sugary punch, and lets you save opening that fancy bottle of wine for your main course.