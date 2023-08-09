The Rubber Band Hack That Will Keep Your Apples From Turning Brown

Among the many healthy desk snacks to get you through the workday, pre-cut fruit is often considered a no-go due to its high moisture content and perishability. Even when it comes to packing a lunch, sliced fruit is usually off the table unless it stays refrigerated at all times. According to the USDA in 2021, apples, bananas, oranges, and grapes ranked as the most popular fruit varieties in the U.S. While bringing a whole banana or apple to work is quite convenient, what if you prefer apple slices over a whole intact fruit?

Most of us know that when we cut an apple, its flesh often browns or changes color due to oxygen exposure and the chemical reaction of certain enzymes within the fruit itself. If you're looking to maintain the portability of whole apples but continue to wish you had a better way of eating this popular fruit, a simple rubber band may be the answer to all your problems. By cutting an apple before you head out for the day and holding its pieces together with a rubber band, you're upholding an apple's convenience factor and preventing those fresh-cut slices from turning brown by reducing outside air exposure. Before we get into other convenient ways to keep apple slices from browning, let's uncover the step-by-step process of this brilliant rubber band hack.