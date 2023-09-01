The Simple Cottage Cheese Hack For Protein-Packed Meatballs

Most meatball recipes call for turkey, chicken, or pork meat, so they're fairly high in protein. For example, a 3.5-ounce serving of turkey meatballs contains around 17 grams of protein. That said, there are a couple of things you can do to take meatballs to the next level. For starters, add cottage cheese to the mix to boost their protein content. This creamy ingredient boasts a whopping 28 grams of protein per cup and can be a good source of magnesium, calcium, potassium, and other minerals.

Protein increases satiety, keeps your metabolism up, and preserves muscle mass, according to 2012 evidence published in the British Journal of Nutrition. Your body also needs protein to make blood cells, repair damaged tissues, and fight disease.

This cottage cheese hack can also make a batch of meatballs more appetizing, lending them a creamy texture you wouldn't achieve with meat, eggs, and breadcrumbs alone.