For A Protein-Packed Snack, Try Frozen Cottage Cheese Bark

Looking for a high-protein snack with few calories? Try cottage cheese bark, a crunchy frozen dessert that melts in your mouth. This protein-packed treat went viral on social media for its versatility and convenience. "Couldn't stop eating these. So creamy...nutty, and delicious. I love the dark chocolate swirl and the pistachios add such a good crunch to these," wrote one Instagram user. The versatile cottage cheese snack is often mixed with nuts, fruits, and other extras and then frozen into a thin "bark" that you can easily break apart with your fingers.

Cottage cheese, its main ingredient, boasts a whopping 28 grams of protein per cup. Plus, it has roughly 163 calories and a mere 6 grams of carbs. Although it's not particularly flavorful, it packs a hefty nutritional punch. "Cottage cheese can be a great way to contribute to an individual's protein intake since protein, in general, can be great for satiety, building and repairing tissues in the body, and balancing blood sugar levels when eaten with a balanced meal or snack," PopSugar reported.

This type of cheese also has the advantage of being lower in fat than meat, eggs, and other foods rich in protein. Plus, it has a neutral taste and can be used in desserts and savory dishes alike. Combine it with fresh or dried fruits and other delicious ingredients and you'll get a high-protein snack that melts in your mouth.