For A Protein-Packed Snack, Try Frozen Cottage Cheese Bark
Looking for a high-protein snack with few calories? Try cottage cheese bark, a crunchy frozen dessert that melts in your mouth. This protein-packed treat went viral on social media for its versatility and convenience. "Couldn't stop eating these. So creamy...nutty, and delicious. I love the dark chocolate swirl and the pistachios add such a good crunch to these," wrote one Instagram user. The versatile cottage cheese snack is often mixed with nuts, fruits, and other extras and then frozen into a thin "bark" that you can easily break apart with your fingers.
Cottage cheese, its main ingredient, boasts a whopping 28 grams of protein per cup. Plus, it has roughly 163 calories and a mere 6 grams of carbs. Although it's not particularly flavorful, it packs a hefty nutritional punch. "Cottage cheese can be a great way to contribute to an individual's protein intake since protein, in general, can be great for satiety, building and repairing tissues in the body, and balancing blood sugar levels when eaten with a balanced meal or snack," PopSugar reported.
This type of cheese also has the advantage of being lower in fat than meat, eggs, and other foods rich in protein. Plus, it has a neutral taste and can be used in desserts and savory dishes alike. Combine it with fresh or dried fruits and other delicious ingredients and you'll get a high-protein snack that melts in your mouth.
How to make frozen cottage cheese bark for a quick, healthy snack
Cottage cheese is making a comeback, and for good reason. It's light, nutritious, and creamy, and you can use it in hundreds of different recipes, from high-protein ice cream and pancakes to scrambled eggs. One way to amp up its flavor is to mix it with fresh fruits, chopped nuts, vanilla, shredded coconut, or other ingredients and freeze it for two or three hours. After that, you'll break it into pieces and serve it cold. Voila, you have cottage cheese bark.
Frozen cottage cheese bark is super easy to make and packs a lot of nutrition. First, decide what ingredients you want to use. One option is to mix cottage cheese with almond or peanut butter, vanilla essence, chopped walnuts, and berries. Add stevia for extra sweetness. Next, spread the mixture on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and top with crushed walnuts, dark chocolate chips, and chia seeds. Freeze it until firm, cut into pieces, and enjoy.
This delicious dessert can be as simple or as complex as you want it to be. For example, you can blend cottage cheese with strawberries and top with coconut flakes. If you're feeling creative, mix and match ingredients to create new flavors. Cottage cheese goes well with berries, bananas, and chocolate, but you can also combine it with fruit jam, granola, pumpkin puree, toasted almonds, or cinnamon.
Go wild with the toppings for extra texture
Frozen cottage cheese bark is more or less nutritious, depending on the ingredients used. You can opt for a super healthy variation by mixing the cheese with walnuts, fresh fruits, or extra dark chocolate, or go for a more dessert-y route by incorporating crushed pretzels, candy, or sprinkles.
This frozen treat leaves a lot of room for creativity, and you can go wild with the toppings. Fresh fruits are naturally sweet, so use them as a substitute for sugar. Alternatively, add different types of honey or 1-2 teaspoons of liquid stevia for extra sweetness. Chia seeds, poppy seeds, and nuts are chock-full of protein, while both fresh and dried fruits contain large doses of fiber.
Home chefs on social media have tried incorporating everything from fresh mango and crushed graham cracker to adding an extra scoop of protein powder and even crushed Nilla wafers. Give the recipe your own spin and mix in your favorite treats.