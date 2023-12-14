The Best And Worst Fast Foods We've Tried In 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This year has been a big one for the fast food industry, with plenty of new food and drinks being launched in 2023 for curious foodies to try. Some of these items were delicious variations on existing favorites, while others blazed new flavor trails that I was happy to walk along. Sadly, most were only available for a limited amount of time, and thus their greatness will only exist as indelible food memories.

However, not everything I tried at a fast food restaurant this past year was a triumph. There were plenty of good, but not great items, and unfortunately, there were some notable fails. As a food reviewer for Daily Meal, I wasn't shy in letting you know in my chew and reviews where the hard truth lies. Before we close the book on the year, let's look at the best and the worst fast foods we tried in 2023. Oddly enough, the thing most of them had in common was that they were some shade of brown. Maybe 2024 will bring about more green foods. Thanks for reading, and happy eating!