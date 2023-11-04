Baskin-Robbins' Turkey Day Fixin's Ice Cream Review: We Tried November's Flavor Of The Month And We're Thankful For It
Fall flavors in foods and drinks are usually limited to pumpkin spice, but once Halloween ends, there's a small window before Thanksgiving when some of the other autumn-tinged items come out and play — and get plated. As we prepare the menu for family and friends to congregate and give thanks, it's nice to have a treat or two before the big day to get into the holiday spirit. For all of November, Baskin-Robbins is marrying all your favorite Thanksgiving sides into a single ice cream for its flavor of the month, the aptly named Turkey Day Fixin's.
While Thanksgiving sides are endless for the choosing, Turkey Day Fixin's focuses its sights and tastes on sweet potato, honeyed cornbread, Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, and autumn spices. In a press release, Hannah Suits, director of brand marketing for Baskin-Robbins, said, "We continue to push the boundaries of flavor innovation at Baskin-Robbins and wanted to bring a unique scoop to the table that deliciously encapsulates all the sweet and savory flavors from your favorite Thanksgiving sides."
So, is Baskin-Robbins' November flavor of the month, Turkey Day Fixin's, something to be thankful for, or is it something that should be left off of next year's Thanksgiving dessert menu? I popped on into the home of 31 flavors to try just one, and to give you the scoop on the scoop. Here is my chew and review.
What does Baskin-Robbins' Turkey Day Fixin's ice cream taste like?
For a flavor with the straight-to-the-point name of "Turkey Day Fixin's," the ice cream itself shows the true fall colors you would expect to see on a Thanksgiving table. The light brownish-orange color dominates the imperfectly curved scoops, and it's not surprising that it gives off the scent of a sweet potato. The cranberry swirl looks like a darkened version of the strawberry goop you would commonly see atop an ice cream sundae. Hidden in nooks between those two are dabs of a mystery white cream.
The sweet potato portion came off as more of a mild, less spiced-up version of pumpkin ice cream, which is almost a relief to taste at this time of year after all the pumpkin spice overload the past couple of months. While I couldn't figure out what the cornbread looked like on or within the surface of this ice cream, once its sandy and dry texture touched my tongue, there was no mistaking its presence. While this part would have worked a bit better had it been moister than it was, it's still an inspired inclusion over, say, incorporating Thanksgiving stuffing instead!
The cranberry swirl was one of the stronger flavors in the Turkey Day Fixin's mix. It has a thin jelly consistency and splashes around the mouth, slowly unleashing a brilliant tart burst that makes you want to experience its taste again and again. While not very plentiful, the pockets of white cream reveal themselves to be a sweet and creamy honey that I certainly wished there was a lot more of in this cornucopia.
What is Baskin-Robbins' Turkey Day Fixin's ice cream made of?
Turkey Day Fixin's is made of cream, cranberry sauce ribbon, nonfat milk, sugar, sweet potato base, honey cornbread pieces, butter, sunflower oil, egg, nonfat dry milk, natural flavors, honey, salt, baking powder, and corn syrup. It also contains 2% or less of autumn spiced butter base, whey powder, mascarpone base, beta carotene (color), cellulose gum, mono and diglycerides, guar gum, carrageenan, polysorbate 80, fruit juice (color), and natural flavor. Allergies include eggs, milk, soy, and wheat.
A single regular scoop at Baskin-Robbins is 4 ounces, and a single scoop of Turkey Day Fixin's ice cream nets 270 calories, 12 grams of fat, 7 grams of saturated fat, 45 milligrams of cholesterol, 130 milligrams of sodium, 4 grams of protein, and 37 grams of carbohydrates, with 29 of those being total sugars. This flavor will net an eater 132 grams of calcium and 188 milligrams of potassium. These numbers do not account for a cone, or additional toppings.
How, when, and where to order Baskin-Robbins' Turkey Day Fixin's ice cream
Turkey Day Fixin's is Baskin-Robbins' flavor of the month for November 2023. The suggested retail price for a single scoop is $3.99, but prices may vary by location.
The limited-time holiday flavor can be ordered through the end of the month any time Baskin-Robbins is open for business, based on availability. In-store, scoops can be ordered in a cup or cone, with sizes ranging from a kids' to triple; fresh-packed to-go cartons are also available in pint, quart, or half-gallon sizes. Through the Baskin-Robbins app or website, delivery options may be available, which are handled by partners DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, or Uber Eats. To preserve quality, whipped cream is not an option for delivery.
The final verdict
Looking back at the November flavors of the month since 2010, Baskin-Robbins hasn't really shown too much love to those that scream "Thanksgiving." Sure, it dropped Bourbon Street pecan pie in 2018 and Pumpkin Cheesecake in 2020, but in 2023, the ice cream is going all in — on the trimmings — with Turkey Day Fixin's.
If you're looking for a Thanksgiving fix while waiting for the big day itself, Baskin-Robbins has you covered. Each bite of this ice cream brings about its own sweet or mildly savory taste, as if they were spread out on a Thanksgiving plate, being forked up one at a time; but instead, the flavors are conveniently swirled up together in a scoop of hearty and delicious fun. Baskin-Robbins did well this year as the limited-time Turkey Day Fixin's makes for a November flavor to certainly remember.