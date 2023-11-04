Baskin-Robbins' Turkey Day Fixin's Ice Cream Review: We Tried November's Flavor Of The Month And We're Thankful For It

Fall flavors in foods and drinks are usually limited to pumpkin spice, but once Halloween ends, there's a small window before Thanksgiving when some of the other autumn-tinged items come out and play — and get plated. As we prepare the menu for family and friends to congregate and give thanks, it's nice to have a treat or two before the big day to get into the holiday spirit. For all of November, Baskin-Robbins is marrying all your favorite Thanksgiving sides into a single ice cream for its flavor of the month, the aptly named Turkey Day Fixin's.

While Thanksgiving sides are endless for the choosing, Turkey Day Fixin's focuses its sights and tastes on sweet potato, honeyed cornbread, Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, and autumn spices. In a press release, Hannah Suits, director of brand marketing for Baskin-Robbins, said, "We continue to push the boundaries of flavor innovation at Baskin-Robbins and wanted to bring a unique scoop to the table that deliciously encapsulates all the sweet and savory flavors from your favorite Thanksgiving sides."

So, is Baskin-Robbins' November flavor of the month, Turkey Day Fixin's, something to be thankful for, or is it something that should be left off of next year's Thanksgiving dessert menu? I popped on into the home of 31 flavors to try just one, and to give you the scoop on the scoop. Here is my chew and review.