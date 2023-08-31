Panera's New Ham, Egg & Cheese On A Cinnamon Crunch Bagel Review: An All-Out Breakfast Flavor Battle

Panera's Cinnamon Crunch Bagel has been with the chain for so long, that it's almost as old as the name Panera itself. Originally called The St. Louis Bread Co. when it was founded in 1987, a decade later the name was changed to its current form. In 1998, Panera got super sweet on a breakfast bread idea that almost resembled a dessert, and it proved to be a lasting favorite that's still being ordered for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and as a snack today. While the Cinnamon Crunch Bagel was always there for the taking and the making into a sandwich, it took until 2023 for Panera to fully point the way. Just in time for the calendar to almost turn to fall, here rises its Ham, Egg & Cheese on a Cinnamon Crunch Bagel breakfast sandwich.

Claes Petersson, head chef and chief food innovation officer for Panera Bread, said in a press release, "For years we've seen how much our guests love our Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, and it inspired us to create a sandwich with a sweet and savory combination that is delicious for breakfast."

Will breakfast ever be the same? Or is it more like broken, fast? We grabbed our bread basket and headed off to our nearest Panera to see what all the fuss was about. And without further ado, here's our chew and review...