The sight of bushels of fresh ears of corn at farmers markets and grocery stores means that summer is in full swing. Everyone seems to love this seasonal ingredient, but it’s surprising how many of us don’t actually know how to cook it — aside from simply boiling or steaming it on the cob.

There is nothing wrong with this basic technique — in fact this classic preparation will never go out of style. The satisfaction of picking up and eating vibrant yellow sweet corn off the cob with our hands transports us back to our childhood. But what if you’re not a fan of getting kernels stuck in-between your teeth or on your face? What if you just need some more variety in your corn recipe repertoire?

Well with the warmer months approaching, we thought it would be useful to round up a diverse mix of our favorite corn recipes, each showcasing a different way to enjoy this abundant produce. From salsa, to soups, and even pizza, we have got you covered when it comes to delicious corn cookery. So next time you’re craving this summer delight, make sure to explore the 10 best ways to cook fresh corn.