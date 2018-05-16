How to Grill the Perfect Corn

There is much confusion and debate on the subject of grilling corn. Some say you have to parboil the shucked cobs prior to throwing it on the grill. Others preach that it is critical to soak before grilling. Another popular method is wrapping corn in aluminum foil. These are only a few examples of the best ways to enjoy this summer delight.

So which method is the best? Well, that’s going to come down to personal preference. All of these techniques have their own advantages and disadvantages, but if you’re like me and always looking for the least intimidating way to cook, then you will love my simple approach to grilling corn.

The first thing you should always do is make sure to buy the freshest local corn you can find (and yes, this makes a difference in flavor). Check out your local farmers markets to see what nearby farms are growing. After you have acquired the best-looking corn in town, there is minimal prep work to be done.

All you have to do to get the corn ready is remove the silk, but keep the husk intact. To do this, just peel back the corn husk, remove as much silk as possible — whatever is left behind will most likely burn off anyway — and then fold the husk back in place so it covers the corn again.

When your grill is preheated to medium, place the prepped ears directly on the grill and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally. The beauty in this process is that the corn actually steams and roasts in its own husk, yielding an extra corny taste. The husk also acts as a natural shield, protecting the kernals from burning, achieving just the right amount of char.

Once the kernels seem tender when pierced with a paring knife, remove it from the grill. And just as you should with a nice piece of meat, let the corn rest for about 5 minutes, allowing the residual heat to gently finish cooking it.

When you’re ready to serve, simply pull back the husk to use as a handle, slather the corn with butter, add a light sprinkle of salt, and enjoy. You will be pleasantly surprised how juicy and smoky this stress-free corn turns out. Keep this in mind next time you are looking for some grilled sides perfect for steak.