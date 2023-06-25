Can Bratwurst Be Cooked In An Air Fryer?

First things first, just what is a bratwurst? Is it just another name for a hot dog? While very similar to hot dogs, both being a sausage made from ground meats like pork, chicken, and beef, bratwursts have a rougher texture than hot dogs and usually sold fresh rather than pre-cooked. Now that we have a clearer understanding of what a bratwurst is, the question now moves to whether or not you can cook the bratwurst in an air fryer.

According to Patty Catalino of The Kitchn, it's not only entirely possible to cook bratwursts in an air fryer but it's also a very good method of cooking bratwurst altogether. Catalino describes how the sausages come out golden and juicy every time and that, thanks to the air fryer's generous cooking capacity, you could cook many bratwursts at once in a shorter amount of time than you would cooking them on the grill. These air-fried sausages are described as being good served on a bun and topped with peppers and onions, stirred into pastas or soups, or even sliced and served with fruits and cheeses on a charcuterie board.

But while we have confirmation that you can cook bratwursts in an air fryer, how exactly can you do it? After all, wouldn't frying sausages dry them out and make them tough and flavorless? Fortunately, there are a few ways you can safely cook your brats in the air fryer and still keep their juicy flavor with a deliciously crisp skin.