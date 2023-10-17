12 Common Mistakes You Might Be Making When Cooking Sausage

The leading mistake people make when cooking sausages is treating them all the same way. Different sausages require different preparation methods to bring out their best qualities. To simplify, we'll split them into two categories: fresh and ready-to-eat. Fresh sausages are made from raw meat and must be cooked well before serving. On the other side, ready-to-eat sausages, whether cooked (parboiled), cured, or smoked, can be eaten straight out of the package — we are not suggesting it, but you won't get food poisoning if you do it.

With the fresh sausages, it's always best to grill them or fry them on the pan. If you have a broiler, that works, too. You'll have to be gentle and patient — you want to brown them slowly until the inside of the sausage is fully cooked. It may take between 15 to 25 minutes, depending on thickness. You can put a lid over them to steam them off near the end. If you use the grill, closing the hood will do the trick.

With all the pre-cooked types of sausages, like a smoky knackwurst or frankfurter, you want to create a nice layer of caramelization on their casing without charring them into the blackness of the night. Keep turning them regularly until they're nice and brown — it shouldn't take you longer than 8 to 10 minutes.