The Historical Significance Of Chocolate Gelt During Hanukkah

For many Jewish children, chocolate coins called gelt play an important role in the Jewish holiday Hanukkah. Typically, parents give these coins to their children as part of the festivities, but chocolate gelt is more than just a sweet treat. As with many traditions, it is steeped in historical significance. Chocolate gelt is actually a cultural memory that may stretch back thousands of years to years to the origin of the holiday.

Many believe that chocolate gelt relates to the Maccabean Revolt in 167 to 160 BCE. During the revolt, the Jewish people rose up against the Seleucid Empire, which controlled Judea during the time. They took back and reconsecrated the Temple of Jerusalem, which became the basis for the Hanukkah celebration. The coins and treasure shared among the Jewish people during this reconsecration ceremony were the original gelt. After the revolt, ancient Israel became religiously and politically independent and began minting its own coinage as a result. The modern-day chocolate is a celebration of this ancient accomplishment that's been echoed forward through the years.

Initially, gelt was real money that would be given to adults rather than children during the Hanukkah celebration. However, as with many modern-day traditions, gelt became more of a symbolic gesture that evolved over time.