Child's Death Leads To Recall Of Over 70 Million Liquid Rolling Candy Products

In April 2023, a seven-year-old girl in New York fatally choked on a detached ball from a tube of roller candy (from CNN). On Thursday, October 5, the distribution company, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC), and a separate, second manufacturer of similar candy announced a recall of this style of sour candy for safety concerns.

The candy involved in the choking incident is Cocco Candy's Rolling Candy, manufactured in Turkey and distributed by KGR Distribution Corp in New Jersey. The notice states that the recall affects the sour strawberry, sour tutti frutti, and sour cola flavors (UPC codes are available in the notice). Customers are urged to stop using the candy and immediately take it away from children. They can request a refund for these products by calling KGR at 888-802-8823, emailing recall@kgrdistribution.com, or visit kgrcandies.com/recall-registration. The Daily Meal has reached out to KGR for a comment on the lapse between the incident and the recall but did not receive a response before publication.

The other recall notice is for Candy Dynamics Inc. roller candies, called Slime Licker, in blue razz, strawberry, black cherry, and sour apple flavors. The candy was manufactured in Spain for the Indiana importer; there have been two reports of the roller ball detaching but no reports of injury thus far. Customers can view affected UPC codes in the notice; the company is offering refunds for returned product as long as it isn't returned empty.