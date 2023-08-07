10 Cereals You Might Want To Avoid Eating

"Follow your nose, it always knows," the famous tagline for Froot Loops, may lead you to the cereal aisle, but beware of its colorful deception. Froot Loops are packed with added sugars, and other unhealthy, chemical additives for coloring and preservation like yellow 5, blue 1, and BHT, making them a less-than-ideal choice for a nutritious breakfast. This saccharine-laden cereal can lead to various health issues, despite the illusion of a fun and vibrant morning meal.

One glance at the SmartLabel from Kellogg's reveals the stark truth about Froot Loops' nutritional content. Although the packaging may boast essential vitamins, none reach above 25% of the recommended daily value. In addition, a single serving contains 12 grams of sugars, or 24% percent of the recommended daily value of added sugars. However, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, adults eat about 200% of recommended cereal serving sizes. The benefit of the vitamins is surely negated by the large amounts of added sugars, which can cause blood sugar levels to spike and plummet, leaving you feeling lethargic and unsatisfied.

The New York Times warns "Froot Loops may boast a rainbow of colors and a tempting sweetness, but underneath lies a concerning reality — an alarming amount of added sugars." These sugary rings can lead to a host of health issues, such as obesity, diabetes, and dental problems, making Froot Loops a concerning choice for daily consumption.