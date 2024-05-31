13 Of The Most Popular Canned Foods In The US

Baked beans have long been a staple in North America. They played a significant role in Native American cuisine before they ever met the pairing of molasses that made them into the sweet and smoky dish we know today. The beans and molasses combo got its start in colonial Boston, which was a significant point on the map for the triangle trade system of the era. With an abundance of molasses that came from the refining of sugarcane shipped from the West Indies, Bostonians found creative uses for this byproduct; mixing it with beans was a use that persists to this day, hence the moniker Boston baked beans.

During the 19th century, this simultaneously sweet and savory duo went on to become a dietary staple for cowboys in the old west, because dried beans and molasses were two things that kept well and were easy to carry during long rides. Easy as these ingredients were to transport, however, they were still time-consuming to prepare. Canned baked beans offering the same taste with the benefit of being instantly eatable, were thus a culinary game changer when the HJ Heinz Company first mass-produced them in the 1890s. Thanks to this innovation, the dish became popular across the country and is still often associated with the communal dining that was the cowboy way, making regular appearances at barbecues and potlucks. Next time you want to wow your friends, try one of these tasty ways to elevate store-bought baked beans.