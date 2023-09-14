The Fishy Ingredient That Will Take Your Burger To The Next Level

A burger, at its most basic level, involves ground meat cooked to your desired doneness and served on a bun. However, this is just the blank canvas; your choice of meat is also key. If you opt for classic ground beef, you need to consider the fat-to-lean ratio and any seasonings before even thinking about toppings. While pondering mix-ins, along with basic salt, pepper, and other spices, you should also consider a secret ingredient that can bring an unexpected burst of flavor: fish sauce.

Fish sauce is a pungent liquid condiment and seasoning sold under different brands, made by fermenting fish and salt. It's commonly used in Thai, Vietnamese, and other Asian cuisines to add an intense savoriness and saltiness to dishes, which is what makes it particularly suited for enhancing pretty much any of your favorite burger recipes. By adding just a small amount, your patties will be infused with rich flavor minus any strong fishy taste. Promise!