Step Outside The Box And Smear Some Cream Cheese On Your Next Burger

Cream cheese: delicious on a bagel, an English muffin, or even as a dip for fruits or vegetables. But on a burger? It may seem strange, but cream cheese on burgers isn't as rare a sight as you might believe. Search for a cream cheese burger, and you'll turn up plenty of results, from a humble smear across the buns to stuffing the entire patty with a cream cheese filling. While cream cheese may have its place at the breakfast and dessert tables, don't knock this unusual combo until you try it.

Cream cheese provides a creamy, cooling, slightly sweet and tangy addition to burgers that helps to balance the rich meatiness of other flavors. It's especially delicious when paired with spicy ingredients, such as a dollop of hot pepper jelly or a squirt of fiery hot sauce.