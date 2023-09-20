Mayo Is The Secret Weapon For Flavorful, Structured Veggie Burgers

When a veggie burger is bad, it can be really, really bad. No one — vegetarian or otherwise — wants a dry, bland patty that crumbles when you try to eat it. When a veggie burger is good, on the other hand, it can compete with a beef burger. Even meat lovers might opt for a moist, flavorful, structurally sound black bean patty at the cookout. If you're looking for a way to transform a disappointing veggie burger into a delicious one, there's one ingredient that can help: Mayo.

Mayonnaise is an everyday bit of kitchen alchemy. When simple ingredients — eggs, oil, and acid — are carefully blended together, they become a creamy, rich sauce. Some people would call it delicious. Other people would call it revolting.

But even people who hate mayonnaise might enjoy it in a recipe. That's because adding mayo to your veggie burger mix doesn't make it taste like mayonnaise. It just makes it taste and eat better. Here's how.