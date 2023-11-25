The Unlikely Ingredient You Should Try Adding To Burger Meat? Heavy Cream

While hamburgers taste perfectly good on their own, some creative cooks find ways to upgrade burgers by adding ingredients like onions and seasonings to elevate the flavor of the meat. Some people also incorporate egg into the ground beef mixture to hold the patty together while cooking. It's less common to use other dairy products as binding agents for ground beef, but doing so can have a positive impact on the flavor and texture. Famous chef and cookbook author James Beard, whose namesake foundation honors the best and brightest culinary minds in America, advocated for using heavy cream in burgers. In fact, this preparation was designated as Beard's favorite, and for very good reason.

Ground beef can sometimes become a little dry when cooking, which deprives you of a juicy burger. Adding heavy cream fortifies the beef's tenderness, while also creating a shielding layer over proteins in the meat. This ensures a slow and steady cooking process, which is ideal for giving the finished burger a pleasing texture. While Beard's recipe uses just a small amount of heavy cream, a TikTok burger recipe currently making the rounds showcases what can go wrong when too much is used.