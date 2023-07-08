What's The Deal With These McDonald's Hash Brown Ice Cream Sandwiches?
Most restaurants make it pretty easy to customize your meals. You can simply ask for one ingredient to be omitted, or pay a small fee for a different one to be added. Alternatively, customers can order two dishes they like and combine them into one meal. Of course, McDonald's is no exception to this. While some alterations are as simple as asking for no pickles on a Big Mac, or ordering a hash brown to add to a breakfast sandwich, some TikTok users are crafting a slightly more unusual combination. Customers have been purchasing two hash browns and a McFlurry blended ice cream, then adding the frozen treat between the two potatoes.
In one video, a content creator is shown spreading the Oreo-flavored McFlurry over a crispy hash brown (with that weirdly-shaped spoon) before placing a second hash brown on top. They press the "sandwich" together, and then take a bite, praising the flavor of the combination and calling it a "10 out of 10."
TikTok users love the flavor combination
The initial video about the hash brown and McFlurry sandwich garnered plenty of views, prompting others to share their appreciation for the combo. One TikToker made their own video saying that they had seen the endorsement and went to try the combination for themselves. They shared that a McDonald's employee was apparently aware of the trend, and suggested adding two strips of bacon for an extra savory addition. After trying it, they called it "the most life changing thing [they've] ever had in [their] life."
@arvanfamily
Snack Series ✨ Comment what i should try #fyp #arvanfamily #mcdonalds #snack #snackhack #cravings #weirdcravings #hashbrownsandwich #icecreamsandwich #mukbang #eatingshow #foodtok
Part of the appeal of the food may be due to the presence of both salty and sweet flavors. While the ice cream may be overwhelmingly sweet, the saltiness present in the hash browns can provide some much needed flavor variation. The original content creator even credited the saltiness as part of the reason they enjoyed the taste of the food. It may initially seem like a super strange combo, but potatoes and ice cream do go well together — just look at the popularity of dipping french fries in a milkshake.
Both items are served at different times
Unfortunately, both of these menu items may be served at different times at the fast food restaurant, which could make it difficult to order them together. The hash browns are part of McDonald's breakfast menu, which most restaurant locations don't serve all day. The McFlurry, meanwhile, is a dessert option most often sold once lunch hours start at the restaurant — though that could also vary depending on the restaurant.
Fortunately, some locations will serve breakfast menu items all day. If you're lucky enough to live near a McDonald's that will cook up some hash browns for you after breakfast time, you can try this sweet-and-salty hash brown and McFlurry sandwich combo for yourself. (Provided, of course, that the ice cream machine is actually up and running.) The hack was even endorsed by McDonald's Singapore in an Instagram post, so who knows — maybe this quirky combo will one day make its way onto the regular menu.