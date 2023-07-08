What's The Deal With These McDonald's Hash Brown Ice Cream Sandwiches?

Most restaurants make it pretty easy to customize your meals. You can simply ask for one ingredient to be omitted, or pay a small fee for a different one to be added. Alternatively, customers can order two dishes they like and combine them into one meal. Of course, McDonald's is no exception to this. While some alterations are as simple as asking for no pickles on a Big Mac, or ordering a hash brown to add to a breakfast sandwich, some TikTok users are crafting a slightly more unusual combination. Customers have been purchasing two hash browns and a McFlurry blended ice cream, then adding the frozen treat between the two potatoes.

In one video, a content creator is shown spreading the Oreo-flavored McFlurry over a crispy hash brown (with that weirdly-shaped spoon) before placing a second hash brown on top. They press the "sandwich" together, and then take a bite, praising the flavor of the combination and calling it a "10 out of 10."