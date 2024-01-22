Enjoy A Root Beer Float From McDonald's With A Simple Hack

When you're craving a burger and fries, fast food giant McDonald's has a menu that is always a surefire pick. They've got affordable meals that taste great, and you can find one just about anywhere in the world.

Now, beyond the Big Macs and McNuggets most famous at this restaurant chain, the place also knows a thing or two about dessert. They've got their signature apple pies as well as a myriad of ice cream dishes such as the McFlurry, tasty sundaes, and delicious soft-serve cones. But, even though the dessert menu is quite lengthy, one thing you won't find on it is root beer floats.

Still, if you're craving one of these sweet treats at Mickey D's, there is a way to get your hands on one — via the secret menu. Of course, if you want to enjoy one yourself, you've got to know what to say and how to order one.