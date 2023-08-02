The McDonald's Hack For A Creamy Coffee Milkshake
Sometimes, plain coffee just won't cut it. Of course, adding sugar is an easy way to boost your cup of joe, and there is certainly no shortage of options these days when ordering sweetened coffee drinks, including sugary lattes, mochas, macchiatos, and frappes. However, sometimes you want an extra special treat — like a coffee milkshake. Luckily, the internet has you covered. If there's one thing the community on TikTok is good at, it's thinking outside the box, especially when it comes to food and beverages. A hack has surfaced on the app for purchasing a creamy caffeinated dessert from McDonald's, and though it is not officially on the menu, there is an easy way to order and create it yourself.
Simply ask for a milkshake and an espresso, pour the espresso onto the milkshake, and stir until combined. Mixing coffee with this unconventional ingredient creates a sweet frozen beverage that's more decadent than the usual lighter Frappuccino and closer to the original soda shop novelty, referred to as 'coffee cabinet' in its birthplace of Rhode Island, which has been around since the beginning of the 20th century.
An off-the-menu creation ... or not?
In a TikTok video, a content creator demonstrates how to use this trick. They begin with a vanilla milkshake and a double shot of espresso. As they gently pour the espresso over the milkshake, the top layer can be seen melting, which makes room for more espresso. Once all of the espresso has been added, they stir the milkshake, which has melted to the point where the drink can be more easily combined.
As some commenters pointed out, the drink can be made with any milkshake flavor — one suggested chocolate for a shake resembling a mocha. It can be ordered at any McDonald's location as long as it serves espresso and milkshakes. However, another TikToker who had to make do with plain coffee reported that their version of the hack was still plenty enjoyable.
Although making this drink in many places requires some DIY, there is one country in which McDonald's has it on the menu. In Israel, the fast food chain offers an espresso shake as part of its dessert lineup. McDonald's advertises that it can be enjoyed either with a straw, as is typical for milkshakes, or with a spoon. For those outside of Israel, keep in mind that the espresso's heat will thin the consistency of the creamy concoction.
Reminiscent of another dessert
This hack has other international ties beyond the Israeli menu item. TikTok users also mentioned that it is reminiscent of the Italian affogato. An affogato consists of a scoop of gelato with espresso poured over the top, which is then eaten with a spoon like most other ice cream creations. "Affogato" means "drowned," as in the gelato is drowned in espresso. Though an affogato can technically be gelato drowned in any liquid, espresso is the one for which it is best known.
As with the milkshake trick, you can create an affogato at McDonald's and other fast food restaurants by ordering ice cream and espresso (or coffee), then combining them. However, the key advantage of the milkshake route is its portability. An affogato is coffee-heavy and meant to be eaten by the spoonful; an espresso milkshake can be drunk with a straw on the go. This makes it an ideal choice for commutes, road trips, errands, and any other situation where mobility is paramount.