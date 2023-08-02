The McDonald's Hack For A Creamy Coffee Milkshake

Sometimes, plain coffee just won't cut it. Of course, adding sugar is an easy way to boost your cup of joe, and there is certainly no shortage of options these days when ordering sweetened coffee drinks, including sugary lattes, mochas, macchiatos, and frappes. However, sometimes you want an extra special treat — like a coffee milkshake. Luckily, the internet has you covered. If there's one thing the community on TikTok is good at, it's thinking outside the box, especially when it comes to food and beverages. A hack has surfaced on the app for purchasing a creamy caffeinated dessert from McDonald's, and though it is not officially on the menu, there is an easy way to order and create it yourself.

Simply ask for a milkshake and an espresso, pour the espresso onto the milkshake, and stir until combined. Mixing coffee with this unconventional ingredient creates a sweet frozen beverage that's more decadent than the usual lighter Frappuccino and closer to the original soda shop novelty, referred to as 'coffee cabinet' in its birthplace of Rhode Island, which has been around since the beginning of the 20th century.