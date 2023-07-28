The McDonald's Breakfast Hack For Sweet, Fruit-Filled Pancakes

Unfortunately, it's somewhat difficult to determine whether McDonald's sets an age limit on its Happy Meals. The fast food chain makes no mention of age restrictions on its Happy Meal page, which makes sense when you consider lots of parents may order meals for their kids, either in person or via the McDonald's app or website.

However, a blurb on the company's fair ordering policy page is a bit murky. According to the statement, staff at McDonald's can refuse to sell a Happy Meal to a customer if "it does not appear to be intended for consumption by the purchaser or others within that purchaser's group, particularly if the number of Happy Meals ordered is more than 3 or if the customer appears to have placed a Happy Meal order earlier that day." This policy seems focused on the toys included within Happy Meals, which can sometimes become collector's items.

Additionally, McDonald's can impose new restrictions on purchases when it comes to themed Happy Meals, which may be in high demand and short supply. Based on this information, your mileage will most likely vary depending on the location you visit and whether you're purchasing a themed Happy Meal that's in high demand.