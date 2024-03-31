11 Things OIive Garden Employees Wish You Knew

For fans of Olive Garden, the employees are like the keeper of the golden keys. Or the golden breadsticks, really — because that's why most of us go there. There is so much happening behind the scenes at the restaurant that they wish we knew. Yes, the unlimited salad is unlimited, but there are certain ways to customize it (for free!) that you might not know about. You are unlikely to ever find a bandaid in your food at the Italian chain because of a strict colored bandage rule. However, if you try to stage a food safety issue, you might get a free gift card out of it for your trouble ... yet it's not one you truly want because it essentially blacklists you from the good graces of every Olive Garden in your area. Speaking of gift cards, if you have a spare $1,000 lying around and want to invest it in a future filled with breadsticks and pasta, you can score an amazing discount just for thinking ahead.

Whether you eat at Olive Garden all the time or only frequent the chain occasionally, one thing is for certain: Most servers are on your side and want you to have a great time dining there. But, there are still a few things they wish you knew before you come in to make the experience good for them and perfect for you.