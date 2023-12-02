One Customer's Hairy Attempt At Free Olive Garden Ended In Disaster

They say that the customer is always right, but that's not always the case. As we've previously covered, customers will go to some pretty extreme lengths for free Olive Garden breadsticks, even stuffing them in their purses. But one customer takes the entree, quite literally. Allegedly, someone tried to get a free meal by pulling the old "there's a hair in my food" routine. However, it did not end well for them.

Taking to Reddit, one user who claims to work at Olive Garden shared their horror story. They said they caught one customer putting hair in their entree, only it wasn't her own hair it was her daughter's. They wrote, "We caught a lady pulling her daughter's hair out and putting it in her entree. The server told me about it. Naturally, I waited for the complaint....and then it came. I called her out on it and she put up a big fuss."

It ended up being a big scene for both the customer and employees. According to the Reddit user, the customer accused the employees of not wearing hairnets and yelling a racist slur as well. Ultimately, Olive Garden had to call the police. They wrote, "She was escorted out by authorities who had been sitting in the other section of the restaurant....on their lunch break."