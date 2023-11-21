Olive Garden's Prized Minestrone Soup Is Actually Vegan-Friendly

When it comes to dining out, vegans often face challenges finding suitable items on many restaurant menus. Fortunately, Olive Garden offers a reasonable selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes, including the chain's beloved minestrone soup, marked by a 'V' on the menu. This hearty and delicious offering can make for a meal on its own thanks to filling ingredients like pasta, beans, and an assortment of vegetables surrounded by a tasty tomato-based broth. And since there are no animal-derived ingredients included in the recipe, this soup is perfect for vegan diners seeking a hearty dish.

Because there may be some confusion as to what constitutes vegan and vegetarian preparations, Olive Garden offers clarification via its website. Vegan fare is defined as being free of "animal meat, stock, gelatin, rennet, or ingredients derived from animals, including honey." The restaurant also encourages vegan diners to inform servers of their dietary needs, which ensures the kitchen will follow the proper procedures to avoid cross-contamination. These statements offer peace of mind to vegan diners in search of a tasty meal that fully meets their dietary requirements.