That Time Olive Garden Investors Wanted To Axe Unlimited Breadsticks

Olive Garden's breadsticks are an iconic part of the restaurant's experience. The warm, buttery-tasting bread is presented in a basket along with salad before your entree is served, and the bread is replenished once the basket empties.

Just a few years ago, however, some investors suggested that the restaurant should cut back on the number of breadsticks offered to diners. In 2014, investment company Starboard Value dissed the quality of the breadsticks and wanted the chain to serve each table only one breadstick per person unless more were specifically requested.

The existing Olive Garden breadstick policy was for servers to bring each table enough breadsticks for each diner to have one — plus a bonus breadstick in your first basket. This ensures that the restaurant isn't wasting big baskets of bread on smaller parties, so fewer breadsticks go to waste at the end of the meal. When that basket empties, more are brought out. Even so, the Starboard Value investors deemed this policy to be too much for the restaurant to sustain, claiming it contributed to too much food waste.