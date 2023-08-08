Believe It Or Not, Olive Garden Doesn't Use Butter On Its Breadsticks
While some people visit Olive Garden for the pasta dishes and Italian-inspired entrees, many cannot resist the allure of the endless hot breadsticks, which have been attracting customers since the chain was founded in 1982. These long, slim golden brown loaves are soft and coated with a garlicky, buttery aroma, but there's a surprising twist — they are actually slicked with a 100% vegan spread instead of real butter.
The breadsticks are crafted using a yeasted dough that contains no animal products, making them a part of Olive Garden's long list of vegetarian and vegan-friendly menu items. The chain explicitly mentions in the nutrition section of its website that the topping is made from margarine and contains no dairy. Additionally, if you prefer not to have garlic or want to cut some calories, you can request that the topping be omitted since it's applied after cooking. A pro tip: You can also ask for a side of marinara, five-cheese marinara, or Alfredo sauce to dip the breadsticks in.
What you should know about the breadsticks
Although the breadsticks are technically unlimited, the company policy is to serve one per person at the table, plus an extra one. However, this policy may not always be strictly followed. In 2014, USA Today reported on an investor who wrote a 300-page treatise about how many Olive Garden locations serve extra breadsticks that end up getting cold at the table. The investor noted that Olive Garden execs admitted that the breadsticks lose some of their flavor after just seven minutes and are more likely to be wasted, costing the company millions. So, make sure to grab yours before it cools down.
Plus, if you stick to one, you'll be pleased to know that they are relatively healthy. One breadstick with accompanying garlic topping contains only 140 calories, around 3 grams of fat, and 25 grams of carbohydrates. Without the topping, the calorie count drops to 130. This leaves you slightly more room to relish in one of the other tasty entrees and a healthy serving of salad.
How to enjoy Olive Garden breadsticks at home
For those who crave Olive Garden's breadsticks at home, there are numerous copycat recipes available on the internet. However, to experience the real deal, head to the source. For $4.99, you can purchase a bag of six of this popular side, already hot and ready to eat, or you can bake them at home. But honestly, it might be even better to get 12 for $7.49 and keep some frozen for a breadstick emergency.
Baking the breadsticks at home is a breeze. While you could microwave them in a pinch, using the oven provides the most authentic experience. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and place as many sticks as you desire on a baking sheet. Cook them until they turn golden brown, which usually takes about six to eight minutes. Then, top them with melted butter or olive oil, and add a dash of garlic powder for that ultimate authentic experience.