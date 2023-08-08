Believe It Or Not, Olive Garden Doesn't Use Butter On Its Breadsticks

While some people visit Olive Garden for the pasta dishes and Italian-inspired entrees, many cannot resist the allure of the endless hot breadsticks, which have been attracting customers since the chain was founded in 1982. These long, slim golden brown loaves are soft and coated with a garlicky, buttery aroma, but there's a surprising twist — they are actually slicked with a 100% vegan spread instead of real butter.

The breadsticks are crafted using a yeasted dough that contains no animal products, making them a part of Olive Garden's long list of vegetarian and vegan-friendly menu items. The chain explicitly mentions in the nutrition section of its website that the topping is made from margarine and contains no dairy. Additionally, if you prefer not to have garlic or want to cut some calories, you can request that the topping be omitted since it's applied after cooking. A pro tip: You can also ask for a side of marinara, five-cheese marinara, or Alfredo sauce to dip the breadsticks in.