Does Olive Garden Actually Re-Serve Its Uneaten Breadsticks?

When you hear "Olive Garden," there's a good chance that the first thing that comes to mind is "unlimited breadsticks." The casual Italian-inspired restaurant chain is perhaps best known for its perpetual offer of unlimited breadsticks and salad, making it dangerously easy to fill up before your entreés even arrive. But free-flowing breadsticks must mean that a lot of bread baskets make it to tables, but aren't finished — and you may have heard people speculating that untouched breadsticks return to the kitchen, only to be re-served to the next guests.

The image of someone else's family breathing (and who knows what else) on your seemingly fresh breadsticks for the last hour isn't a very appetizing one. Fortunately, you can rest assured that this isn't the case. As was later reported by Redbook, an Olive Garden employee affirmed during a Reddit AMA, in no uncertain terms, that uneaten breadsticks are thrown out, not served to another table.