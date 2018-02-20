There’s a festival out there for just about any foodstuff, occasion, or tradition you can think of, so it should come as no surprise that there are quite a few fêtes celebrating the arrival of spring. Spring, of course, heralds rebirth and renewal. With the vernal equinox come longer days and warmer weather; leaves appear on trees and crops dormant for the winter begin to grow. More Spring Destinations The 9 Absolutely Wildest Party Destinations for Spring Break

The 8 Best Spring Flower Shows Across America

How to Have a Perfect Spring Break Staycation With Your Kids

Click here for the Must-Visit Spring Festivals Around the World gallery.

Some springtime observances might seem a bit dark to us, such as Walpurgis Night in Germany, where people dress up as witches and devils not unlike the American Halloween, or the Drowning of Marzanna in Poland, where effigies are burned and thrown into lakes — but these are expressions of the demise of winter and the promise of good things to come. Others are built around delicious food, like the Festival of Scrambled Eggs in Bosnia, or natural beauty, like the many cherry blossom festivals in Japan. So whether you’re looking for a place to spend your spring break or simply looking to take a break, consider celebrating the arrival of spring yourself at these must-visit spring festivals around the world.

Travel Editor Syjil Ashraf and Bianca Bahamondes contributed to this article.