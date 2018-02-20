water festival

duron123/istockphoto.com

  1. Home
  2. Travel
  3. Festivals and Events
  1. Home
  2. Travel
  3. Festivals and Events

Must-Visit Spring Festivals Around the World

By
Spring out of winter with these lively celebrations on five continents

There’s a festival out there for just about any foodstuff, occasion, or tradition you can think of, so it should come as no surprise that there are quite a few fêtes celebrating the arrival of spring. Spring, of course, heralds rebirth and renewal. With the vernal equinox come longer days and warmer weather; leaves appear on trees and crops dormant for the winter begin to grow.

More Spring Destinations

Click here for the Must-Visit Spring Festivals Around the World gallery.

Some springtime observances might seem a bit dark to us, such as Walpurgis Night in Germany, where people dress up as witches and devils not unlike the American Halloween, or the Drowning of Marzanna in Poland, where effigies are burned and thrown into lakes — but these are expressions of the demise of winter and the promise of good things to come. Others are built around delicious food, like the Festival of Scrambled Eggs in Bosnia, or natural beauty, like the many cherry blossom festivals in Japan. So whether you’re looking for a place to spend your spring break or simply looking to take a break, consider celebrating the arrival of spring yourself at these must-visit spring festivals around the world.

Travel Editor Syjil Ashraf and Bianca Bahamondes contributed to this article. 

Click for slideshow
Must-Visit Spring Festivals Around the World Gallery
Related Links
10 Best Beaches for a Spring Break Getaway5 Strange Easter Food Traditions From Around the WorldYou Should Be Eating These 10 Spring Superfoods
Tags
festivals
events
spring
spring festivals
festivals and events
spring destinations