50 Travel Clichés That Are Actually Worth Experiencing

If you’re a travel aficionado, chances are you have a bucket list. While a travel bucket list often contains certain islands, countries, or cities, many will have a more precise list of specific activities, festivals, food, or other experiences. Sometimes, however, the things we think we want to experience just aren’t worth it.

For example, New Year’s Eve in Times Square can be painful due to both extremely cold temperatures and extremely large crowds. The Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace is just a show of men in funny uniforms switching places to marching music — which is, frankly, quite boring. Taking a photo of yourself holding up the Leaning Tower of Pisa is extremely overdone. And why drink where Hemingway did when there’s plenty of other great bars in the U.S.?

Clichés are often clichés for a reason, however. Certain cities really are the best place to spend Christmas, and we know of one that’s got a better (and warmer) New Year’s Eve bash. In addition to specific festivals or holidays in specific cities, there are also iconic activities or landmarks that just can’t be missed, no matter how touristy they’ve become. If you’re unsure how to differentiate between an experience that you absolutely have to check off your list and one that’s better left off of it entirely, check out our list of 50 travel clichés that are actually worth your time and money.