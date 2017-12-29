When pondering where to travel in 2018, a good piece of advice might be to go where the people are. This past year was a very interesting and controversial one in travel, with a lot happening around the world and here at home. That didn’t stop the masses from globetrotting, however, and certain cities really saw the benefits of a tourist boom last year. When a city experiences significant growth in international tourism, there's bound to be a good reason for it, one worth paying attention to.

Click here for the The Fastest Growing Tourist Spots Around the World gallery.

Towards the end of 2017, Mastercard released its annual Global Cities Destination Index. As part of this extensive report, the company included a list of the cities that saw the fastest growth, percentage-wise, in terms of overnight international visitors. While the year wasn’t quite over when the report was released, we trust that the numbers are quite accurate — after all, they’ve been doing this for seven years now.

You’ll find quite a few cities in Asia here and even one in the U.S. (in Florida), and others in Europe, South America, and the Middle East. To consider which cities you might want to consider visiting this coming year, check out the fastest growing tourist spots around the world.