If you're looking for a truly relaxing vacation, an all-inclusive resort is probably the best answer. Once you've booked your rooms, packed up your things, made the trip there, and checked in, you don't have to worry about much. Food, drinks, spa, and other activities are included in the price, so you can fully enjoy everything the resort has to offer without going back to your wallet. (This can really come in handy when you're a foodie who enjoys culinary indulgence.)

Click here for the The 101 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the World gallery.

Because we believe that staying at an all-inclusive resort is one of the best vacation options out there, we decided to pull together a guide to the best such resorts in the entire world. Of course, much of this list is made up of all-inclusive paradises in the Caribbean and Mexico, but you'll also find spots throughout Europe, Africa, and Asia. Some resorts are great for the whole family, whereas others are perfect for an adults-only getaway if you'd prefer to enjoy a more grown-up environment. All-inclusive resorts can be beach resorts, safari resorts, health and wellness retreats, or just pure luxury enjoyment. Whatever it is that you're looking for, you're likely to find it at these 101 best all-inclusive resorts in the world.