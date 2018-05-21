The summer season conjures up memories of grilling, stupendous lobster rolls, cheap beer, swimming holes, and my personal favorite, being lulled to sleep by the soft clap of waves on the shore. But summer isn’t all fun in the sun.

The 25 Biggest Summer Health Hazards and How to Avoid Them Gallery

Summer motivates us to leave the house, hop in the car, and go on an adventure; this inevitably raises our risk of sunburn, jellyfish stings, or a boating accident. Summer is a time to get outside and enjoy the weather, but these health hazards can get in the way. Identifying the season’s great risk factors will allow you to properly prepare for anything summer will throw at you and still have a great time without placing yourself in peril.

These particular hazards vary in degrees of danger and risk. Despite the wide range of potential accidents, every activity becomes more dangerous when alcohol is involved, so restrict your drinking to the bar or backyard. Drinking in the sun is more dangerous than you think.

Some hazards are hard to avoid -- you’ll probably get sunburned, have a bout of athlete’s foot, or get bitten by an insect -- but the odds that you'll fall victim to a bear attack or drown are much lower. Still, it helps to be prepared for anything. Here are the 25 biggest summer health hazards and how to avoid them.

Holly Van Hare and Michael Serrur contributed to this story.