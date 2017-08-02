5 Healthy Eats for Outdoor Entertaining

In the midst of mid-summer celebrations, you are likely thinking about how to throw your own sunshine-season shindig. If you are also health-conscious, though, you might be worrying about how to cater an alfresco party that’s fun and abundant without feeling like you are letting your eating program slip for the day. Well, stop right there, because it’s a complete myth that healthy eating has to be a boring and isolating experience. And it’s definitely not true that you can’t enjoy all your favorite dishes — even carbs — at your summer party!

By choosing foods that are filling yet low in calories and basing your outdoor eats around satiating ingredients, you can enjoy all the delicious tastes of summer without an ounce of guilt — and your guests will be wowed when they find out the fab food they’re enjoying is healthy! These recipes from weight-loss organization Slimming World are based around its Food Optimizing eating plan, which encourages people to satisfy their appetites with healthy foods that are filling and low in calories like fruits and vegetables, lean meat, pasta, rice, and more, so they can lose weight without hunger or deprivation.So whether you love a meat feast or a, whether you want easy cold sides or you want to wow your guests on the grill, these summery dishes are perfect for healthy outdoor entertaining. You’ll get to eat all the great food you love, never feel hungry or deprived, and your guests will never know the recipes are considered healthy meals.