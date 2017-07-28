  1. Home
Five-Star Chicken Sizzlers
A delicious healthy marinade gives these skewers a smoky sweetness
Jul 28, 2017 | 4:30 pm
By
Slimming World
You can have a flavorful and colorful grilled meal without having a heavy, caloric meal. These beautiful chicken skewers prove that healthy doesn’t mean dull.

This recipe is courtesy of Slimming World.

4
Servings
56
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 12 Ounces (1 can) diet or zero calorie cola
  • 8 Ounces tomato purée
  • 2 Teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger
  • 2 Teaspoons finely grated garlic
  • 1 Teaspoon paprika
  • 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon no-calorie granulated sweetener
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into chunks
  • 2 red peppers (ribs and seeds removed), cut into chunks
  • 1 yellow pepper (ribs and seeds removed), cut into chunks
  • 2 red onions, cut into chunks

Directions

Put cola, tomato puree, ginger, garlic, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, and no-calorie granulated sweetener in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a summer and cook 20 minutes, or until sauce has thickened. Let cool.

Place chicken in a shallow dish and add half the cooled cola marinade. Toss to coat, then cover with plastic wrap and chill 4–6 hours, or overnight.

Prepare charcoal to hot or grill to high. Soak 8 wooden skewers in water. When ready to cook, alternatively thread chicken, peppers, and onions onto skewers and grill 10–12 minutes, turning hallway through cooking, or until chicken is cooked through.

Serve with remaining sauce for dipping.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
1g
1%
Sugar
2g
2%
Carbohydrate, by difference
11g
8%
Protein
2g
4%
Vitamin A, RAE
54µg
8%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
13mg
17%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
32mg
3%
Choline, total
3mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
13µg
3%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
23mg
7%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
63mg
9%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
546mg
36%
Water
148g
5%
