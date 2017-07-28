Put cola, tomato puree, ginger, garlic, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, and no-calorie granulated sweetener in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a summer and cook 20 minutes, or until sauce has thickened. Let cool.

Place chicken in a shallow dish and add half the cooled cola marinade. Toss to coat, then cover with plastic wrap and chill 4–6 hours, or overnight.

Prepare charcoal to hot or grill to high. Soak 8 wooden skewers in water. When ready to cook, alternatively thread chicken, peppers, and onions onto skewers and grill 10–12 minutes, turning hallway through cooking, or until chicken is cooked through.

Serve with remaining sauce for dipping.