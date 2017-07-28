  1. Home
BBQ Pulled Pork
No summer is complete without this smoky dish
Jul 28, 2017 | 4:57 pm
By
Slimming World
Slimming World

Barbecued pulled pork is an absolute classic, and no summer is complete without it. This summer, don't worry about your waistline with this healthy version of this delicious dish.

This recipe is courtesy of Slimming World.

6
Servings
375
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the pork:

  • 2 1/2 Pounds boneless pork loin roast, trimmed of all visible fat and silver skin
  • 1/2 Cup chicken broth
  • 1 cider vinegar

For the rub:

  • 2 Teaspoons paprika
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon mustard powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 Teaspoon each salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the sauce:

  • 1 1/2 Cup tomato purée
  • 1/3 Cup chopped sweet onion
  • 2 Tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 Teaspoons sugar substitute
  • 1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 6 (2 ounce) whole-wheat rolls, to serve (optional)

Directions

For the pork:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Set out a Dutch oven with a lid.

Coat the pork loin all over with the rub and place in the Dutch oven.

Carefully pour the broth and cider vinegar around the pork.

Cover and bake for 2 hours to 2 hours and 20 minutes, until the pork is cooked through and easily breaks apart with a fork but still looks moist.

Remove the pork from the oven and place in a shallow baking dish, reserving the pan juices.

Set aside to cool for approximately 15 minutes, then shred into bite-sized pieces using two forks.  

While the pork bakes, make the sauce.

Mix the pan juices and the remaining sauce with the pulled pork. Season to taste with salt.

Serve sandwiched in the rolls, if you like, with the reserved sauce. 

For the rub:

In a cup, mix all ingredients.

For the sauce:

Put the tomato purée, onion, cider vinegar, sugar substitute, Worcestershire sauce, crushed red pepper, garlic powder and salt in a heavy, medium saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat.

Reduce the heat to very low and simmer, uncovered, stirring frequently, for 10 minutes to blend the flavors. Remove from the heat.

Reserve 1/2 cup for dipping.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
17g
24%
Sugar
1g
1%
Saturated Fat
7g
29%
Cholesterol
119mg
40%
Carbohydrate, by difference
11g
8%
Protein
45g
98%
Vitamin A, RAE
88µg
13%
Vitamin B-12
3µg
100%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
11mg
15%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
7µg
8%
Calcium, Ca
60mg
6%
Choline, total
114mg
27%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
22µg
6%
Iron, Fe
5mg
28%
Magnesium, Mg
40mg
13%
Niacin
14mg
100%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
429mg
61%
Selenium, Se
42µg
76%
Sodium, Na
244mg
16%
Water
203g
8%
Zinc, Zn
7mg
88%
