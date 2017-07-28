BBQ Pulled Pork

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Set out a Dutch oven with a lid.

Coat the pork loin all over with the rub and place in the Dutch oven.

Carefully pour the broth and cider vinegar around the pork.

Cover and bake for 2 hours to 2 hours and 20 minutes, until the pork is cooked through and easily breaks apart with a fork but still looks moist.



Remove the pork from the oven and place in a shallow baking dish, reserving the pan juices.

Set aside to cool for approximately 15 minutes, then shred into bite-sized pieces using two forks.

While the pork bakes, make the sauce.

Mix the pan juices and the remaining sauce with the pulled pork. Season to taste with salt.

Serve sandwiched in the rolls, if you like, with the reserved sauce.