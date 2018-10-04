The best part of Halloween is the candy. Dressing up can be cool, scary movies can be fun, and Halloween parties and haunted houses can be a good time, but the candy is ultimately what you came for. Whether you’re stuffing your trick-or-treat bags with fun-sized chocolate bars or you’re filling your pockets with sour and sweet candies, you know what the good stuff is versus the nasty stuff floating around out there.

We Rate Popular Halloween Candies From Worst to Best

Licorice? Yuck. Life Savers? No thanks. Dubble Bubble gum? Get away from me! You don’t want to waste valuable tummy and Halloween bag space with trash like that. You want the good stuff. The stuff with nougat and peanuts and coconut and rainbow flavors with a sour coating. But you really should know the lay of the land when it comes to Halloween candy. There is a ranking, especially if you find yourself trading say, a Reese’s for an Almond Joy.

The Daily Meal has rated the most popular Halloween candies from worst to best to provide some illumination to its readers on what candies actually reign supreme. The most popular candies that people pass out to children (and adults!) are not necessarily the best– at least in our (entirely subjective) opinion. So grab a handful of M&M’s or some of those red and blue Sour Patch Kids and discover just how we rate the most popular Halloween candies from worst to best.