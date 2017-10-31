The Worst Thing About Black Licorice? Shockingly, Not Its Taste

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just issued an official warning about a candy that, honestly, most people are probably avoiding anyway: Black licorice. It’s not the sugar, it’s not the artificial stuff, and it’s not the calories that make it a health hazard. It’s the harsh-tasting licorice compound, glycyrrhizin, a natural sweetener that comes straight from the licorice root.

The FDA warns that “you really can overdose on candy — or, more precisely, black licorice.” This compound, in excess, can cause potassium levels to plummet, resulting in a much greater risk of side effects from the nutritional abnormality.

“Glycyrrhizin can cause potassium levels in the body to fall,” explains the government-issued warning. “When that happens, some people experience abnormal heart rhythms, as well as high blood pressure, edema (swelling), lethargy, and congestive heart failure.”

Of course, the warning points out that you would have to eat a ton of black licorice to experience these effects — and they’ve only been witnessed in a “black licorice aficionado,” according to the formal statement.

The risk is greatest for those aged 40 or older. For this “over the hill” individual to experience adverse effects, he or she would have to be eating 2 ounces of black licorice daily. That’s approximately 200 calories worth, and well over a serving.

We’re skeptical as to why anyone would even consider overdoing it on this bitter candy — for its harsh, unpleasant taste, it’s not even one of the healthiest you can eat on Halloween.