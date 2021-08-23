We all need reliable recipes in our arsenal. Those go-to dinner dishes that don't take too much effort or time and appeal to everyone in the family. If you're looking to expand your repertoire and get out of a recipe rut, sometimes it all comes down to the seasoning. Roast chicken with potatoes is a classic. But there are countless ways to riff on it when you want something familiar, yet new.

Everything bagel seasoning can do just that. The mix of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, dried onion, salt and pepper is simply iconic. Yes, it's great on three-ingredient bagels or mixed into a bagel and lox dip. We already knew it could gussy up pigs in a blanket. and roasted cauliflower? But this recipe for sheet pan everything bagel seasoning roast chicken with new potatoes proves that this New York-inspired seasoning can take an entire meal to the next level.

You can buy everything seasoning from Trader Joe's or any grocery store these days. But making your own is so easy and it keeps forever.

Here, everything bagel seasoning is amped up even more with the addition of smoked paprika, dried basil and dried oregano. The mixture is rubbed all over a whole chicken and new potatoes, which are cooked together for a sheet pan dinner that can be ready in about 90 minutes and is mostly hands off, making it an ideal dinner recipe for busy weeknights.

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon everything bagel seasoning

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 whole chicken, about 5 pounds

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 ¼ to 1 ½ pound petite red or small gold potatoes (about 1 ½ inches in diameter)

1 handful fresh cilantro, roughly chopped, or minced chives or a combination

Directions:

Step 1: Heat oven to 375F on convection or 400F conventional.

Step 2: In a small bowl, put 1 tablespoon everything bagel seasoning, 1 tablespoon paprika, 2 teaspoons dried basil and 1 teaspoon dried oregano. Mix to combine.

Step 2: Pat chicken dry. Tuck wings behind back. Place back side up in a large roasting pan.

Step 3: Sprinkle chicken generously with one-third of the seasoning mixture. Turn chicken breast side up and sprinkle with another one-third of seasoning.

Step 4: Drizzle chicken with 1/4 cup olive oil.

Step 5: Roast chicken, 25 minutes.

Step 6: Add potatoes to pan and roll them around in the pan juices. Sprinkle potatoes with remaining seasoning mixture.

Step 7: Continue roasting, stirring potatoes every 20 minutes or so, until potatoes are tender, the chicken is golden and the juices run clear when the thigh is pierced, about 50 minutes more.

Step 8: Gently transfer potatoes to a bowl.

Step 9: Put chicken on a cutting board and tent with foil. Let rest about 10 minutes.

Step 10: Scrape the pan juices into a bowl (or save them for serving over buttered noodles or rice).

Step 11: Carve the chicken into serving portions. Serve with a drizzle of pan juices and some potatoes. Sprinkle with chopped herbs.