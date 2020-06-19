Seven Layer Bagel and Lox Dip

First Layer: Mix hummus and two tablespoons everything seasoning together. Then spread at the bottom of the dish.

Second Layer: Mix tomatoes, salt and pepper. Spread on top of hummus layer.

Third layer: Mix cream cheese, lemon juice and scallions. Spread on top of the tomato layer.

Fourth Layer: Layer lox on top of the cream cheese layer.

Fifth Layer: Sprinkle capers on top of the salmon.

Sixth Layer: Sprinkle remaining everything bagel seasoning on top.

Finally, dip with veggies, crackers or bagel chips