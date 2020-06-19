  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Seven Layer Bagel and Lox Dip

June 19, 2020
Ditch the bagel
Photo courtesy of Jason Goldstein, Chop Happy 

This seven layer dip puts a fun spin on an everything bagel with lox cream cheese. The dish, which can serve six people, is great for brunch or summer get togethers. 

Recipe courtesy of Jason Goldstein, Chop Happy 

Ready in
15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
462
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup hummus
  • 2 tomatoes (chopped)
  • 16 Ounces whipped cream cheese
  • 1/2 lemon (juice)
  • 4 scallions (chopped)
  • 4 Ounces smoke salmon slices
  • 1/4 Cup capers (drained)
  • 8 Ounces sour cream
  • 4 Tablespoons everything bagel seasoning (2 tbsp for hummus, 2 for top layer)
  • 1 Teaspoon salt and pepper

Directions

First Layer: Mix hummus and two tablespoons everything seasoning together. Then spread at the bottom of the dish.

Second Layer: Mix tomatoes, salt and pepper. Spread on top of hummus layer.

Third layer: Mix cream cheese, lemon juice and scallions. Spread on top of the tomato layer.

Fourth Layer: Layer lox on top of the cream cheese layer.

Fifth Layer: Sprinkle capers on top of the salmon.

Sixth Layer: Sprinkle remaining everything bagel seasoning on top.

Finally, dip with veggies, crackers or bagel chips

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving462
Total Fat40g62%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated20g100%
Cholesterol113mg38%
Protein13g27%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A370µg41%
Vitamin B120.9µg37.7%
Vitamin B60.3mg25.6%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin D0.6µg4%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K53µg44%
Calcium178mg18%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)69µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)69µg17%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium61mg14%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg15%
Phosphorus261mg37%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium477mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg18.9%
Sodium599mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.4%
Water165gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
