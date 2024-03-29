Why Giada De Laurentiis Uses Scissors To Cut Tomatoes For Sauce

If a recipe calls for tomatoes — whether sliced, diced, or chopped — typically it's assumed that it's done with a knife. Culinary pros often recommend using a serrated knife for the job if you don't have an actual tomato knife (which is also perfect for cutting cake), but when it comes to tomato sauce, Giada De Laurentiis always opts for scissors instead. From minestrone to shrimp fra diavolo, pretty much any dish you see on her blog that calls for canned tomatoes specifies that the ingredient be "diced with scissors."

Kitchen shears aren't exactly an uncommon culinary tool. However, they're usually reserved for tasks like trimming fat or skin from meat or cutting herbs for a garnish. So why does De Laurentiis use them on canned tomatoes, an ingredient that can even be crushed with a spoon? The celebrity chef's explanation is simple: As she shared in a post on Giadzy, it was something she always saw her mom doing, and therefore, she learned to do it, too. "Don't knock me, it's tradition," she once said while cooking a weeknight pasta Bolognese in a video on Facebook.